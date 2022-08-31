ADS Maritime ups tanker bet with LR2/aframax trio

Oslo-listed ADS Maritime Holding continues to press ahead with investment opportunities in the tanker sector, having signed up for a stake in three LR2/aframax vessels.

The Terje Bodin Larsen-led firm said it had subscribed for a 20% stake in an unnamed trio and would act as disponent owner and commercial manager in a sale-leaseback deal with the sellers.

The transaction, which should be finalised shortly, follows a move to raise around $10m via a private placement to back investments involving Chinese-built secondhand tankers and two LNG carriers under construction.

With bets already in VLCC, MR and shuttle tanker segments, ADS said the LR2/aframax trio will enter into three-year firm bareboat charters commencing from delivery end of August 2022, with two one-year options to extend.