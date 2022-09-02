ADS Maritime’s deal for tanker trio falls through

Oslo-listed ADS Maritime Holding said on Friday that its arrangement to buy into three LR2/aframax tankers will not be realised as the undisclosed seller has withdrawn from the transaction.

Earlier this week, the Terje Bodin Larsen-led company said it had subscribed for a 20% stake in an unnamed trio and would act as disponent owner and commercial manager in a sale-leaseback deal with the sellers.

The deals were expected to close shortly, with the vessels entering into three-year firm bareboat charters commencing from delivery at the end of August 2022, with two one-year options to extend.

“These surprising turn of events, entail that the transaction will not come to a close. While the company regrets the termination of the transaction, this enables the company’s pursuit of other investment opportunities,” ADS said in a regulatory filing.

The resurrected Norwegian owner made its return earlier this year and has since invested in VLCC, MR and shuttle tanker segments.