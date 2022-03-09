AsiaContainers

Advance Container Lines brand to disappear

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 9, 2022
A well known shipping brand in Singapore is to fade from view from next week. Alphaliner is reporting feeder operator Advance Container Lines will cease offering services as part of the ongoing restructuring of parent, Pacific International Lines (PIL).

Current ACL operations will continue under the branding of PIL from March 15.

ACL was founded in 1995 and focuses on feeder networks around south and southeast Asia carrying cargoes for PIL as well as other carriers in the region.

PIL has been going through an extended period of restructuring having been bailed out by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund in 2020.

Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

