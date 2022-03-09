Advance Container Lines brand to disappear

A well known shipping brand in Singapore is to fade from view from next week. Alphaliner is reporting feeder operator Advance Container Lines will cease offering services as part of the ongoing restructuring of parent, Pacific International Lines (PIL).

Current ACL operations will continue under the branding of PIL from March 15.

ACL was founded in 1995 and focuses on feeder networks around south and southeast Asia carrying cargoes for PIL as well as other carriers in the region.

PIL has been going through an extended period of restructuring having been bailed out by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund in 2020.