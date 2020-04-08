Home Sector Tankers Advantage Tankers buys back arrested suezmax April 8th, 2020 Sam Chambers Europe, Tankers

Multiple broking reports suggest that Advantage Tankers has bought back a suezmax that had been under arrest for a long time in Cape Town.

The 2010-built Advantage Sky was committed at auction back to its original Turkish owners for $18.8m after no other bids were received. The sale comes with a time charter to Shell attached through to May 2021 at a reported $17,500 per day.

The money raised from the auction will go to alternative asset manager Hayfin who is owed significant mortgage payment sums.