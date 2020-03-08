Advantage Tankers snaps up Olympic aframax pair

March 9th, 2020

Geneva-based Advantage Tankers has acquired a pair of Chinese-built aframax tankers from Greek owner Olympic Shipping and Management, according to brokers.

Seasure Shipbroking and Advanced Shipping & Trading have reported the 2008-built sister vessels Olympic Sea and Olympic Sky as sold on subjects to Advantage Tankers for $21.5m each. The price is slightly higher than the market value according to VesselsValue, which is $20.83m for Olympic Sea and $21.1m for Olympic Sky.

Advantage Tankers is controlled by Gulsun Nazli Karamehmet Williams, the daughter of Turkey’s richest man, Geden Holdings owner Mehmet Emin Karamehmet. It currently has a fleet of 18 tankers, made up of two VLCCs, six suezmaxes, five aframaxes and five MR1s.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

