Advantage Tankers snaps up Olympic aframax pair

Geneva-based Advantage Tankers has acquired a pair of Chinese-built aframax tankers from Greek owner Olympic Shipping and Management, according to brokers.

Seasure Shipbroking and Advanced Shipping & Trading have reported the 2008-built sister vessels Olympic Sea and Olympic Sky as sold on subjects to Advantage Tankers for $21.5m each. The price is slightly higher than the market value according to VesselsValue, which is $20.83m for Olympic Sea and $21.1m for Olympic Sky.

Advantage Tankers is controlled by Gulsun Nazli Karamehmet Williams, the daughter of Turkey’s richest man, Geden Holdings owner Mehmet Emin Karamehmet. It currently has a fleet of 18 tankers, made up of two VLCCs, six suezmaxes, five aframaxes and five MR1s.