Aegean Shipping adds two aframaxes at Cosco Shipping Heavy

Greek owner Aegean Shipping has added newbuild orders for the construction of another two 114,000 dwt aframax tanker at Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry.

The latest orders are options executed by the company as part of a newbuild contract signed between the company and Cosco Shipping Heavy in September for two aframax tankers.

The deliveries of the vessels are scheduled between June 2022 and March 2023. The vessels will be built by Cosco Shipping Heavy’s Yangzhou yard.

Including the latest order, Aegean Shipping has ordered a total of 12 vessels at Cosco Shipping Heavy in the past four years.