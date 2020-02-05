AET suezmax shuttle tanker trio chartered by Petrobras

February 6th, 2020 Americas, Asia, Tankers 0 comments

MISC’s AET has been awarded long-term charter contracts by Brazil’s Petrobras for three suezmax class dynamic positioning shuttle tankers.

The vessels are currently under construction and scheduled for delivery in 2022. AET will own and operate the vessels in Brazilian international waters.

“These long-term time charter contracts will further reinforce AET’s position as one of the global market leaders in the niche dynamic positioning shuttle tankers market in addition to fortifying its position as amongst the world’s leading international petroleum shipping solutions providers,” the company said in a statement.

The charter contracts are valued at $525.6m.

AET currently has 10 shuttle tankers on order in Korea, eight suezmaxes and two aframaxes.

