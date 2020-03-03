Home Sector Shipyards AET tipped to be behind Samsung Heavy shuttle tanker trio March 3rd, 2020 Sam Chambers Asia, Shipyards, Tankers

Malaysia’s AET is widely tipped to be the Asian owner behind yesterday’s stock market announcement from South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries regarding a trio of shuttle tanker orders.

Samsung Heavy announced yesterday it had won a KRW361.1bn $302.2m) order to build three suezmax sized shuttle tankers. The ships will start delivering from July 2022. Samsung Heavy is the world’s leading shuttle tanker builder, with almost one in two of this niche ship type built by the Korean yard over the past 25 years.

Splash understands AET is the client for this latest order. Last month AET was awarded long term time charter contracts for three suezmax class dynamic positioning shuttle tankers by Petrobras for a charter set to start in 2022. The charter contract is worth $525.6m.