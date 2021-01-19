Affinity acquires Grieg Shipbrokers’ dry bulk operations in Shanghai and Singapore

Richard Fulford-Smith-led broking firm Affinity has hired Grieg Shipbrokers’ teams in Shanghai and Singapore. Affinity has also confirmed that it has agreed a new venture with Flaship in Singapore which succeeds the arrangement they previously had with Grieg Shipbrokers.

The Flaship team under Jeff Lee will join forces with Affinity’s existing team as will Chris Thomson from Grieg Shipbrokers in Singapore.

Morten Müller, COO of Grieg Shipbrokers stated: “We recognised Affinity’s desire to grow their capesize business, which allowed us to exit the segment in a way which had minimal impact on our clients’ business. While we will remain present in smaller dry bulk segments, our capesize activities in Asia has not been as complementary to our core businesses as initially anticipated. We are reassured of Affinity‘s ability to take care of our excellent people in Singapore and Shanghai in this new venture which will provide them with the critical mass needed to function effectively in that segment.”