Tankers

Aframax sales dominate

Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowDecember 9, 2020
0 0 1 minute read

En bloc deals have been dominating shipping headlines, with more selloffs, to be signed in the weeks to come.

With aframaxes being one of the hottest sales candidates, broker Allied is reporting that Qatar Shipping is selling two-thirds of its aframax fleet. The 10-ship wet player has let go of two Hyundai Heavy-built tankers, Mesaieed and Umlma.The 14-year-old duo have fetched some $27m from an unknown owner.

Two other aframaxes, owned by United Maritime Logistics, the shipping arm of Azerbaijani energy concern Socar are reported sold. The two 2003-built ships are the Baka and Azerbaijan. These ships have been sold for  $18m en bloc with delivery end December.  The ships have been renamed  Cira I and Ardic.  Neither brokers nor ships registers have been able to track down the taker of these ships. 

Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowDecember 9, 2020
0 0 1 minute read
Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button