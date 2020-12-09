Aframax sales dominate

En bloc deals have been dominating shipping headlines, with more selloffs, to be signed in the weeks to come.

With aframaxes being one of the hottest sales candidates, broker Allied is reporting that Qatar Shipping is selling two-thirds of its aframax fleet. The 10-ship wet player has let go of two Hyundai Heavy-built tankers, Mesaieed and Umlma.The 14-year-old duo have fetched some $27m from an unknown owner.

Two other aframaxes, owned by United Maritime Logistics, the shipping arm of Azerbaijani energy concern Socar are reported sold. The two 2003-built ships are the Baka and Azerbaijan. These ships have been sold for $18m en bloc with delivery end December. The ships have been renamed Cira I and Ardic. Neither brokers nor ships registers have been able to track down the taker of these ships.