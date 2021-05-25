Africa, the new frontier for shipping

The population of Africa has grown rapidly over the past century, making it the second most populated continent, with around 1.37bn people and a growth rate of more than 2.5% per year.

Most recent reports show that, if it continues at its current growth rate, Africa’s population will double by 2050, and its urban population is expected to nearly triple by that time.

This growth, which is adding the equivalent of the population of France every two years, will shape social and economic fort...