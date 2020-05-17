African Offshore Services acquires resale accommodation vessel from Cosco Shipping Heavy

African Offshore Services (AOS), an offshore accommodation service provider in West Africa, has entered into an agreement with SinoOcean, the offshore asset management group set up by the Chinese government, to acquire an accommodation vessel at Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry.

The vessel was originally ordered by Cypriot owner Baos Provider and it has been abandoned at the yard since it completed trials at Cosco’s Zhoushan yard 2017. The vessel has a capacity to accommodate around 680 people onboard.

SinoOcean was set up last year by China Chengtong, CNOOC, CSSC, CSIC, Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry, China Merchants Offshore and China Communications Construction Company under the arrangement of the central government. The group aims to consolidate around $30bn worth of idle offshore assets at state-run companies through resale and chartering deals.

African Offshore Services currently operates four offshore accommodation vessels.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

