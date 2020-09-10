Ageing newcastlemaxes snapped up

Sales of ageing newcastlemaxes continue to fill up broker reports. This week the 14-year-old, 206,200 built Azul Victoria was sold by Doun Kisen for $14m. No taker has been revealed, but Splash understands the buyer is Chinese.

This latest sale is the first Imbari-built newcastlemax sold this year. More newcastlemax sales from the same yard will be reported soon. VesselsValue fleet register shows that the Azul Victoria has 46 Japanese owned siblings.

Many of these ships are ready to be set free as long term charters come to an end.

Since June, four Universal-built newcastlemaxes built between 2004 and 2006 have been sold. They had all been on charter to Japan’s JFE Steel for more than a decade. Berge Bulk has snapped up two ships, while Chinese heavyweights Seacon and Winning have added one each.