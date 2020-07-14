Dry CargoGreater China

Agricore buys its first post-panamax

Hong Kong and Qingdao-based Agricore shipping is showing its financial muscle, sealing its second purchase in a very short time. 

Splash revealed last week that the bullish outfit had made its first purchase in a year, adding the 176,300 dwt Great Challenger for around $12.5m.

This week a second deal has come to light. Sources tell Splash that Agricore has raised close to $10m to add its first post-panamax, the nine-year-old 93,300 dwt LM Victoria from Liberty Maritime. 

Initially a charterer, Agricore’s business entered shipowning in 2018. Since then it has added two panamaxes, one post-panamax, one supramax and two capes. 

