Airseas: Walking the talk

Although the shipping sector is seeing a rapid rise in appetite for wind propulsion, the planet needs faster actions on all fronts from all industries, and regulators should be lighting the way, says Vincent Bernatets, co-founder and CEO of French wind propulsion developer Airseas.

Bernatets finds that shipping is still lagging behind what is necessary to meet its decarbonisation targets, and one of the most impactful measures that legislators could take today would be to adopt an energy-centric rather than a fuel-centric approach when drafting and reviewing their emissions reduction strategies.

“Current regulatory frameworks are largely based on fuels, and this is where the bulk of incentives, regulatory scrutiny and funding is focused. When the IMO and EU review and refine their flagship emissions reduction strategies this year, it is vital that all promising energy efficiency, alternative fuels and alternative means of propulsion are considered equitably, and with the latest and best information at hand,” he stresses.

Bernatets’ career was centred on aeronautics as an engineer and director for Airbus, but he has long been passionate about sailing. All this, combined with expertise in flight control and automation systems, inspired him and a fellow former engineer at Airbus in 2013 to explore bringing about a new age of sail in shipping.

In the following years, the company “walked the talk” and developed the Seawing automated kite system after a rigorous design and testing process to ensure the highest standards for safety and efficiency, just like he used to experience in aviation.

The Seawing system, developed by engineers from both the aerospace and maritime sectors, is far more than just a sail, Bernatets says. The final system will operate with minimal input from crew and is one of the few wind propulsion systems that are suitable for virtually any kind of ship, including container vessels.

It can be retrofitted in less than a day on any bulker, containership, or tanker, as these are the types of ships that should achieve the most emissions reductions and fuel savings from the system.

Bernatets does not see wind power and new fuels as competing solutions. “I strongly believe that wind propulsion systems must work hand-in-hand with alternative fuels to decarbonise shipping,” he says.

He reckons wind propulsion systems will play an important role as one of the few options available to significantly reduce a ship’s greenhouse gas emissions in the short-term, while alternative fuels won’t be available at scale for some years to come. For Bernatets, wind power will also have a key role to play in shipping’s decarbonisation journey in the longer term, and he sees the new fuels and wind as complementary.

“Regardless of the fuels that will be used by shipping in the future, being able to burn as little of it as possible will be an advantage. This will be even more important when they start using alternative fuels, which will most likely be more expensive and less energy-dense than their fossil counterparts, ” he notes, adding that competition with other sectors for zero-carbon fuels is likely to be fierce, and that quantities will be limited, at least initially.

Airseas will this year see exciting new phases in its sea trials on the roro vessel Ville de Bordeaux, which is chartered by Airbus and owned by LDA after having validated key steps including take-off and landing, and flights at the zenith. The next phases will progress the flying trials, testing the Seawing in a broader range of weather conditions, and developing the automation system.

“Testing brand-new technology in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean is a human and technical adventure, with a high technological challenge to achieve. We are motivated by the sense that we’re doing something important for the planet, today and for the next generations. Making it a reality will have a huge impact on the shipping industry,” Bernatets says.

Airseas has an ongoing deal with Japanese shipowner K Line for up to 50 vessel installations. To this day, K Line has confirmed firm orders for the Seawing system to be installed on five of its vessels. The first installation on a K Line vessel took place on a capesize bulk carrier in December 2022, with sea trials on that vessel to begin later this year.

With sail power rebooted, global installations for this year, possibly slipping slightly into Q1 2024, are forecast to total 24 new installations, bringing the combined total to well over 3m dwt across around 50 vessels, primarily bulkers and general cargo vessels.