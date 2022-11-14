AirWing the latest wind-assist tech to start marketing

GT Green Technologies, a UK-headquartered wind propulsion specialist, has secured grant funding following success at this year’s Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition. This funding from the UK’s Department of Transport will be allocated towards the development and launch of the company’s proprietary AirWing propulsion solution currently in development.

The patent-pending AirWing is a new-to-market product, giving owners yet another wind-assist choice to go alongside at least 20 other designs.

Available as either a retrofit or newbuild option, AirWing maximises thrust output to produce what the manufacturer claims is anywhere between 10% to 30% fuel savings for retrofits and even greater savings for newbuilds.

As lead organisation, GT Green Technologies is working with a range of industry partners including aerodynamicists from Formula One and Americas Cup campaigns.