AIS vessel tracking has grown tenfold since 2010

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 22, 2021
Global vessel tracking using automatic identification systems (AIS) has grown tenfold since 2010, according to one of the biggest sources of benefit from this extreme interest, MarineTraffic.

The growth seen over the past decade is set to explode further, MarineTraffic has predicted in a new article posted on its site.

“Its importance to both commercial and government users is set to increase further as the quest for sustainable and efficient shipping operations intensifies to monitor emissions and compliance with environmental goals on a vessel-by-vessel basis,” MarineTraffic suggested.

It has been a busy summer for ship trackers, with an average of just over 6m unique visitors searching for a vessel on MarineTraffic each month.

