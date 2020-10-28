Aker companies to collaborate on offshore wind

Aker BP and the newly formed Aker Offshore Wind have agreed to co-operate to accelerate the process of decarbonising oil and gas assets and realising offshore wind in Norway on a large scale.

The companies said they will collaborate on the efficient development of large offshore wind parks, which will enable effective offtake to oil and gas producing assets on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Aker Offshore Wind will develop and operate the wind parks, while Aker BP will contribute with industry and technology competence and be a potential customer of electricity from offshore wind.

“We look forward to the opening of offshore wind acreage on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) in 2021. Together with partners, suppliers and yards, we would like to realize technology-driven commercial scale projects and support the development of an offshore wind industry in Norway,” said Astrid Skarheim Onsum, chief executive officer of Aker Offshore Wind.

Karl Johnny Hersvik, chief executive officer of Aker BP, added: “Electrifying assets using power from offshore wind could be a key enabler to achieve the next step-change in driving down emissions from operations.”