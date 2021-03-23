Aker BP exercises one-year option for Odfjell semi-submersible

Odfjell Drilling has announced that Aker BP has exercised the second one-year option for 2019-built semi-submersible rig Deepsea Nordkapp .

The option, which is under a contract entered into between the two companies in April 2018, will commence after expiry of the first optional period in June 2022.

Odfjell says the contract value is around $109m excluding any integrated services, with a performance bonus also applicable. Additionally, a further one-year option has been added to the deal.

Simen Lieungh, CEO of Odfjell Drilling, commented: “We are very pleased to see Aker BP’s continued commitment to the Alliance Agreement between the parties. The Alliance has delivered exceptional performance on Deepsea Nordkapp and we see this extension a recognition of those good results. With the addition of a further option period we look forward to continuing the Alliance into the future. ”