Aker Offshore Wind and Mainstream merge

Norway’s Aker Offshore Wind, part of Kristian Røkke-led Aker Horizons, and its Dublin-based partner Mainstream Renewable Power have agreed to combine into a new company with a 27 GW portfolio of renewable energy projects across the solar, onshore and offshore wind.

The deal will see Aker Offshore Wind integrated into the Mainstream group, with investment company Aker Horizons getting majority ownership in Mainstream of around 58.6%.

Tove Rskaft, chief operating officer of Aker Offshore Wind, has been appointed head of offshore wind at Mainstream, reporting to Mary Quaney, chief executive of Mainstream.

“Combining Aker Offshore Wind’s strong technical and engineering capabilities, and early mover position in floating offshore wind, with Mainstream’s proven project development methodology, execution track record and global presence unlocks new opportunities worldwide,” said Quaney.

Mainstream’s offshore business will continue to develop existing project opportunities for fixed and floating wind in markets such as Norway, Sweden, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Ireland, the UK and the US, while exploring opportunities in new markets.

“The consolidation of Aker Horizons’ interests in renewable energy will accelerate Mainstream’s transformation into a global renewable energy major with leading floating and fixed offshore wind capabilities,” remarked Kristian Røkke, CEO of Aker Horizons and chairman of Mainstream.

The transaction is expected to close in August 2022.