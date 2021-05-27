Aker Offshore Wind appoints new CEO

EuropeOffshoreRenewables

Norwegian offshore wind developer Aker Offshore Wind has appointed Philippe Kavafyan as the company’s chief executive officer to accelerate growth ambitions across projects in Asia, Europe and North America.

Kavafyan was most recently CEO of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind. He replaces Astrid Skarheim Onsum, who has decided to pursue interests outside the company. The change will be effective from November 1.

“Philippe Kavafyan’s broad experience as an executive in the offshore wind industry makes him the ideal candidate to take Aker Offshore Wind through the next stages of development,” said Kristian Røkke, chairman of Aker Offshore Wind and CEO of the company’s main owner, Aker Horizons.

Aker Offshore Wind is one of the pioneers in industrialising the floating wind market. The company is currently working to develop offshore wind projects in the US, South Korea, UK, Norway and Sweden.

