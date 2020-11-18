Aker Offshore Wind raises cash for Principle Power investment

Norway’s Aker Offshore Wind has completed a private placement, raising NOK300m ($33m) which the company will use to increase its shareholding in offshore floating wind company Principle Power.

Aker has exercised an option to increase its shareholding in Principle Power, with the final number of shares acquired depending on the number of shareholders exercising their first right of refusal alongside the company.

Astrid Skarheim Onsum, chief executive officer of Aker Offshore Wind, commented: “We made the first investment into PPI in 2017 and have been pleased to see the progress in ground-breaking projects such as WindFloat Atlantic and Kincardine.

“With an operational track record dating back to 2011, PPI is a leading technology player in the offshore floating wind industry. We look forward to taking an even more active ownership role in PPI and continue the work to drive down cost in our industry together with the company and other shareholders.”

Aker Offshore Wind is an offshore wind developer with a focus on assets in deep waters. It currently holds an 18.8% stake of Principle Power, who’s other shareholders including EDPR, EDP Ventures, Repsol, ASM Industries and Tokyo Gas.