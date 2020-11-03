Aker Offshore Wind secures government funding for offshore floating wind study

Aker Offshore Wind has been awarded a funding from Enova, Norway’s innovation fund for environmentally friendly technologies, for a pre-project that aims to reduce costs and increase maturity in important technical segments of offshore floating wind.

The company has secured NOK10m ($1.04m) from Enova for the current project phase.

The overall objective is to better understand how technical solutions can enable the use and development of a Norwegian supply chain and drive down costs over time.

“Today’s solutions are mature enough to move from the pilot phase to the development of industrial-scale projects. At the same time, the market for floating offshore wind is in an early phase and we continue to innovate and explore new solutions to support the step up to mass production. In this project, we will challenge the full technical system and explore how solutions can contribute to future Norwegian competitiveness,” said Geir Olav Berg, chief technology officer of Aker Offshore Wind.

In August, Aker Offshore Wind was spun off from Aker Solutions and listed on the Merkur Market on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The company reported earnings of NOK16.1m ($1.68m) for the third quarter.