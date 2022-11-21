Aker Solutions and Aibel secure more work on Equinor’s Johan Sverdrup

Norwegian offshore energy service companies Aker Solutions and Aibel have secured maintenance and modification contract extensions from Equinor for the Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea.

The extension of the call-off is in accordance with an existing frame agreement that lasts until February 2026. Both companies estimated the new deals to be worth between $49.5m and $148.5m.

Aker Solutions has been a significant contractor on the Johan Sverdrup field and delivered several offshore platforms and has been involved in all project development stages of the project.

Aibel has also been a major contributor to the development. The company has had contracts related to Johan Sverdrup of close to $3bn and has, among other things, delivered the drilling platform and the P2 process platform, as well as the two power-from-shore facilities at Haugsneset.

Johan Sverdrup is the third largest field on the Norwegian continental shelf. It is expected that the field will deliver oil and gas for over 50 years. In the first production year, the field produced oil and gas with 90% lower CO2 emissions than the average global level. At peak, it is projected that Johan Sverdrup can produce up to 30% of the total oil and gas production on the Norwegian continental shelf, and is expected to deliver resources of 2.7bn barrels of oil equivalents.