Aker Solutions and Siemens secure East Anglia Three offshore wind contract

Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy consortium has signed a contract with ScottishPower Renewables with the intention to provide the HVDC converter stations for the East Anglia Three offshore wind project in the UK.

The delivery of an EPCI scope for East Anglia Three, said to be worth between $239m and $359m, is subject to the project reaching financial close in 2022.

“The early selection of strategic contractors like this gives us more time to look for opportunities within the UK supply chain, skills and manufacturing as part of our project planning and delivery, which is good news,” said Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables’ EA hub project director.

Aker Solutions’ first step in the scope will be the detailed design engineering, which will be executed by the company’s engineering office in Reading, UK.

The 1.4 GW East Anglia Three is the second project to be developed in the East Anglia Zone, following the commissioning of East Anglia One in 2020.

It is part of the overall East Anglia Hub development projects, which have the potential to deliver more than 7.5% of the UK’s 40 GW target for offshore wind generation by 2030.