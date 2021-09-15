Aker Solutions and Subsea 7 awarded FEED contracts off Norway

Aker Solutions and Subsea 7 have been awarded contracts by Aker BP for the front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies for the NOA Fulla development project, located in the southern part of the NOAKA (Krafla, Fulla and North of Alvheim) area in the Norwegian North Sea.

Norway’s Aker Solutions has won two FEED contracts, including the FEED for the NOA processing, drilling and quarters platform and the normally unmanned Frøy wellhead platform, both operated by Aker BP. The contracts are awarded to Aker Solutions as part of the Fixed Facilities Alliance between Aker BP, Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy.

Aker Solutions said the contracts make it well positioned for further contracts if the field development moves into the execution phase in 2022. They could be worth more than NOK10 billion ($1.16 billion) to Aker Solutions, depending on the final investment decision.

Meanwhile, Subsea 7 also announced the award of a contract by Aker BP for the NOA Fulla FEED study.

The awarded work is required to finalise the technical definition of the proposed development before Aker BP and its partners making the final investment decision. The value of a potential subsequent EPCI contract is said to be between $150m and $300m.

Project management and engineering will take place in the Subsea 7 office in Stavanger, Norway. Offshore installation activities would be scheduled for 2025, 2026 and 2027.

The NOAKA area is located between Oseberg and Alvheim in the Norwegian North Sea. The area holds several oil and gas discoveries with gross recoverable resources estimated at more than 500m barrels of oil equivalents, with further exploration and appraisal potential. Aker BP and Equinor will jointly develop and operate NOAKA, with LOTOS Exploration and Production Norge AS as license partner. Aker BP is the operator of NOA Fulla. Equinor of Krafla.