Aker Solutions and Subsea 7 awarded new contracts with Aker BP

Aker Solutions and Subsea 7 have secured contracts from Aker BP for the Trell & Trine field development, located in the Alvheim area of the Norwegian North Sea. The project involves a subsea tie-back of approximately 21 km to the Alvheim floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, via the existing East Kameleon subsea manifold.

Under the contract, worth up to $155m, Aker Solutions will deliver a subsea production system including three horizontal subsea trees, two manifolds, control systems, and close to 30 km of subsea umbilicals, as well as associated equipment and installation work. Final deliveries are scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, Subsea 7’s contract scope, estimated as worth between $50m and $150m, includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the pipelines, spools, protection covers and tie-ins using key vessels from its fleet. Project management and engineering will be carried out in Stavanger, Norway, while fabrication of the pipelines will take place at the company’s spoolbase at Vigra. Offshore operations should take place in 2023 and 2024.

Aker BP and licence partners Petoro and Lotos Exploration & Production Norge submitted a plan for development and operation (PDO) for Trell & Trine to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy earlier this week. It is the third PDO submission in the Alvheim area in just one year, following close on the heels of Frosk and Kobra East & Gekko. Total investments are expected to be around $700m, with production beginning in the first quarter of 2025.