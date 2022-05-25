Aker Solutions awarded Halten East subsea contract

Norwegian engineering firm Aker Solutions has landed a sizeable contract from Equinor to deliver the subsea production system for the Halten East development offshore Norway.

Under the contract, worth between $52m and $156m (NOK500m-NOK1.5bn), Aker Solutions will deliver a complete subsea production system including seven standardised vertical subsea trees, five dual-slot satellite structures with manifolds, a metering station, as well as control systems, wellheads and tie-in equipment. Deliveries are scheduled for the third quarter of 2024.

Halten East comprises six discoveries and three prospects with a combined volume of around 100m barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of gas and condensate. The development concept is a subsea tie-back to the Åsgard B platform, using existing facilities and infrastructure. Equinor is the operator of the development, and the other license partners are Vår Energi, Spirit Energy and Petoro. The project development is subject to regulatory approval by Norwegian authorities.

In addition to this deal, Aker Solutions has been awarded a separate letter of intent for the delivery of about 90 km of static subsea umbilicals for the Halten East. The company said it expects to book an order intake of between NOK300m and NOK400m related to the umbilicals contract.