Aker Solutions awarded Johan Sverdrup hook-up contract

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesDecember 17, 2020
Aker Solutions has been awarded a contract to deliver hook-up and commissioning assistance of the P2 processing platform at Equinor’s Johan Sverdrup field offshore Norway.

Offshore hook-up work will start in 2022 after the platform has been installed offshore, with the scope includeing hook-up and commissioning of the systems at the new topside, as well as assistance in making it ready for production start.

Aker Solutions provided hook-up and commissioning assistance to prepare production start of the first phase in 2019.

“The productivity in the hook-up and commissioning work we delivered to Equinor in Phase 1 was high. We will build on this performance and implement even further improvements for the new contract for Phase 2, in close cooperation with Equinor’s team. We are glad that our focus on enhancing performance enables us to offer competitive execution models for new contracts,” said Linda L. Aase, executive vice president, electrification, maintenance and modifications at Aker Solutions.

The contract is worth around NOK500m ($57.7m).

