Aker Solutions awarded Mero 4 subsea contract

Norwegian engineering firm Aker Solutions has won a contract from Petrobras worth between NOK700m ($80m) and NOK1.2bn ($137m) to provide a subsea production system and related services for the Mero 4 project offshore Brazil.

This is the fourth consecutive production system for the Mero field development, one of the largest oil discoveries in Brazil’s pre-salt area. The company will deliver a subsea production system consisting of up to 13 vertical subsea trees designed for Brazil’s pre-salt, including subsea distribution units, subsea control modules and master control station for control systems and topside, and related tie-in equipment.

Aker Solutions’ subsea manufacturing facility in São José dos Pinhais, and its subsea services base in Rio das Ostras, will carry out the main part of the work. The work starts immediately, with installation scheduled to take place between 2023 and 2025.

The Mero field is an ultra-deepwater pre-salt field development located in the northwestern area of the Libra block in the Santos Basin, about 180 km south of Rio de Janeiro, offshore Brazil. The field is under a production sharing agreement with a consortium comprised of Petrobras as the operator with 40%, in a partnership with Shell Brasil 20%, TotalEnergies 20%, CNOOC 10% and CNODC 10%. The consortium also has the participation of the state-owned company Pré-Sal Petróleo SA (PPSA) as the production sharing contract manager.