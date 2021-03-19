EuropeOffshore

Aker Solutions awarded offshore decommissioning work

Aker Solutions has signed a letter of intent with Heerema Marine Contractors for decommissioning work related to the Heimdal and Veslefrikk fields, offshore Norway.

The scope includes reception, dismantling and recycling of three offshore installations from the Heimdal and Veslefrikk fields.

The contract value is between NOK200m and NOK 700m ($23m-$82m).

“Decommissioning is a growing market, and in tonnage, this will be our largest decommissioning project since we recycled the Frigg oil and gas platforms about 15 years ago,” said Sturla Magnus, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ topside and facilities business. 

Veslefrikk is an Equinor-operated oil field in the Northern parts of the North Sea which has been in operation since 1989.

