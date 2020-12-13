EuropeOffshore

Aker Solutions awarded subsea contract by Equinor

Aker Solutions has been chosen by Equinor for the delivery of a subsea production system to the Kristin Sør oil and gas satellite fields in the North Sea.

The contract is scheduled to commence in 2021, with completion in 2023, and is valued at around NOK 1bn ($113.4m).

The scope will include a subsea template with four of Aker Solutions’ standardized vertical subsea trees for the Lavrans Centre, and a manifold for the Kristin Q field, to be installed in the Kristin Q template which Aker Solutions delivered in 2007.

Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions, commented: “With improved technical solutions and cost levels for subsea technology, development of satellite fields is attractive for several oil companies. This is also a responsible approach to utilizing marginal resources with a minimum of new installations. We see that an increasing number of our subsea projects are related to such satellite projects.”

The Kristin gas-condensate field is located in the Norwegian Sea, off the coast of mid-Norway. Equinor is the operator of the development, which includes partners Petoro, Vår Energi and Total.

The contract award for Kristin Sør is subject to a final investment decision and regulatory approval.

