Aker Solutions awarded subsea production system contract for Eldfisk North

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMarch 26, 2021
Aker Solutions has been awarded a contract by ConocoPhillips to provide a subsea production system for the Eldfisk North development, offshore Norway.

The field will be developed as a subsea satellite, tied back to the Eldfisk Complex. Aker’s scope covers a complete subsea production system including 13 standardised vertical subsea trees, wellheads, control systems, three six-slot templates with integrated manifolds, and associated services.

Work will start immediately, with final deliveries scheduled for 2024.

Maria Peralta, executive vice president of Aker Solutions’ subsea business, commented: “We look forward to continue our long-standing relationship with ConocoPhillips in Norway and to further develop the Eldfisk field.”

Aker Solutions defines the contract as large which puts its value at between NOK1.2bn and NOK2bn ($139.4m to $232.3m).

