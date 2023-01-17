Aker Solutions awarded TotalEnergies subsea contract in Brazil

Norway’s Aker Solutions has been awarded a subsea contract worth between $50.5m and $151m by TotalEnergies for the Lapa South West field construction offshore Brazil.

The development concept is a subsea tie-back to the Cidade de Caraguatatuba floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, using existing facilities and infrastructure.

Under the contract, Aker Solutions will deliver a subsea production system including up to three subsea trees and control systems, tie-in, structures and subsea umbilicals, as well as associated equipment and installation work. The scope also covers EPCI interface management, in partnership with Saipem Brazil, and control system upgrade of the existing Lapa South West subsea trees. Deliveries are scheduled from the first quarter of 2024 until the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Lapa field is located in the pre-salt Santos Basin, under the BM-S-9A concession, at 2,150 m of water depth. The field consortium is comprised of TotalEnergies (45%), Shell (30%) and Repsol Sinopec Brasil (25%).