Aker Solutions awarded two-year extension to Aker BP contract

Aker Solutions has sealed a two-year contract extension by Aker BP for maintenance and modifications at Norwegian fields  Ula, Skarv, Valhall and Tambar.

The new contract will start from December 1, 2020 under a joint modification alliance model and is worth NOL1.7bn ($175.9m).

Linda Aase, executive vice president, brownfield projects at Aker Solutions, commented: “We are delighted to continue to provide maintenance and modifications work for Aker BP.  Work under the new alliance has proved to be efficient and the alliance has continued to improve deliveries and develop new ways of working.”

