Aker Solutions awarded US offshore wind contract with Ørsted and Eversource

Norwegian engineering firm Aker Solutions has secured a contract from joint development partners Ørsted and Eversource for the Sunrise Wind offshore wind project in the US.

Under the contract, worth more than NOK3bn ($357m), the Oslo-based company will provide the HVDC (high-voltage, direct current) transmission system for the approximately 924 MW offshore wind farm – the largest in New York. When completed, it should be able to power close to 600,000 homes. Subject to BOEM’s notice of intent schedule, Sunrise Wind could be fully operational in 2025.

“This order illustrates how fast we are progressing with our strategy and that we are competitive in a global market. Looking forward, we see increased market activity across areas where Aker Solutions is a relevant supplier, and we are well-positioned to take full advantage of the opportunities ahead,” said Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.

Aker Solutions said it is currently bidding for contracts totaling about NOK80bn, of which about 25% is related to energy transition work, such as offshore wind, carbon capture, hydrogen, and solutions for oil and gas with reduced emissions.