Aker Solutions chosen by Equinor to deliver electrification of Troll B & C platforms

Aker Solutions has received a letter of intent from Equinor for topside work on the Troll B and C platforms offshore Norway, with modifications including installation of equipment for receiving electrical power from shore via cable.

Th electrical power setup will replace power generation from gas turbines at the platforms, reducing their climate footprint.

The contract scope includes engineering, procurement, construction and prefabrication of systems, and installation at the platforms offshore. Work will start immediately, with completion set for 2025.

Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions, commented: “Reduction of climate footprint is high on the agenda for our customers in the oil and gas industry. Electrification of production platforms is one of the ways to reduce emissions from such operations. Aker Solutions has extensive experience from delivering such low-carbon solutions, and we aim to be a leading contractor in this market. We are excited to collaborate with Equinor on the Troll electrification.”

The Troll Field is located 65km off Bergen, and the electrical power cable will be connected to shore at Kollsnes, near Bergen.

Aker Solutions defines the contract as large, putting it in the NOK2bn-NOK3bn ($236m-$354m) range.