Aker Solutions clinches Shell UK platform contract

Norwegian engineering firm Aker Solutions has been awarded a contract from Shell UK to deliver a not-permanently-attended installation for the Jackdaw gas field in the UK North Sea.

The contract, valued between NOK2bn and NOK3bn ($206m and $309m), follows the completion of front-end engineering and design work (FEED), awarded in June 2019.

The new scope includes engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the complete wellhead platform, consisting of topside and a steel jacket, as well as related load-out and offshore hook-up and commissioning.

The steel substructure, including a pre-drilling deck, is to be delivered from Aker Solutions’ facilities to Shell in 2023, and the topside in 2024. Aker Solutions said it would continue cooperation with external suppliers Rambøll and Leirvik, who were part of developing the FEED.

Located east of Aberdeen, the Jackdaw field at peak production rates could represent over 6% of projected UK North Sea gas production in the middle of this decade.