Aker Solutions, DeepOcean and Solstad form offshore renewables alliance

Norwegian offshore energy suppliers Aker Solutions, DeepOcean and Solstad Offshore have joined forces to provide marine services within offshore wind and other renewables segments.

The partners said the so-called Windstaller Alliance will be able to offer product deliveries, fabrication services, as well as marine and subsea operations and associated engineering services within offshore renewables industries.

“Today’s supply chain for the offshore renewables market is highly fragmented and, in our view, sub-optimal in terms of efficiency, cost, risk and environmental footprint. Windstaller Alliance is able to take an integrated approach where appropriate, while unlocking value for both operators and suppliers, at the same time reducing the total carbon footprint of offshore renewable projects,” said Guro Høyaas Løken, head of the Windstaller Alliance.

Windstaller Alliance will be a non-incorporated, asset-light alliance, with no joint ownership or liabilities for vessels or other assets, except for specifically agreed projects.