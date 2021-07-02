EuropeOffshore

Aker Solutions eyes $807m Chevron contract

Norwegian engineering firm Aker Solutions said on Friday that its subsea compression technology has been selected by Chevron Australia as the operator of the Gorgon project for the Jansz-Io compression project, offshore Western Australia.

The company said it is in discussions with Chevron to finalise the deal, which is expected to be about NOK7bn ($807.4m).

Chevron decided to pull the trigger on the Jansz-Io subsea compression project earlier this week with a $4bn investment.

The project will involve the construction and installation of a 27,000-tonne, normally unattended floating field control station (FCS), around 6,500 tonnes of subsea compression infrastructure, and a 135 km submarine power cable linked to Barrow Island.

Construction and installation activities are estimated to take approximately five years to complete.

It follows the Gorgon stage 2 project, which is nearing completion of the installation phase, to supply gas to the Gorgon plant from four new Jansz-Io and seven new Gorgon wells.

The Gorgon project is a joint venture between the Australian subsidiaries of Chevron 47.3%, ExxonMobil 25%, Shell 25%, Osaka Gas 1.25%, Tokyo Gas 1% and JERA 0.417%.

