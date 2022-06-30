Aker Solutions, Havfram and Saipem seal Vår Energi deal

Aker Solutions, Havfram and Saipem have entered into a strategic partnership with pure-play Norwegian operator Vår Energi for subsea deliveries, in preparation for record high activity level on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The deal covers the fabrication, delivery, and installation of subsea production equipment for all Vår Energi operated assets and projects on the NCS. The work is expected to kick off this year.

The partnership model is built on a one-for-all and all-for-one principle and contrasts with the conventional model of separate contracts with split scope and responsibilities, Aker Solutions said.

“Broader, long-term, and more open collaboration between suppliers and operators drives value creation. It reduces cost and increases efficiency and predictability. Strong partnerships with key suppliers will develop the most sustainable solutions, and strengthen our competitiveness,” added Vår Energi CEO, Torger Rød.

The contract duration is five years plus two options of two years each, potentially up to nine years. Aker Solutions, for its part, said the total value of work called off during the lifetime of the frame agreement is expected to be between NOK1.5bn and NOK2.5bn ($153m to $255m).