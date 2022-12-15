Aker Solutions in line for up to $412m offshore electrification deal

Norwegian engineering firm Aker Solutions has signed a letter of intent with fellow oil and gas operator OKEA for the Draugen electrification project, offshore Norway for a potential contract worth between NOK2.5bn and NOK4bn ($257m and $411.6m).

OKEA and Norwegian state-controlled energy firm Equinor, in collaboration with the license partners, plan to electrify the Draugen and Njord A platforms. The partners have made an investment decision and handed over revised plans for development and operation to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy. The project is expected to result in an annual reduction of CO2 emissions of 200,000 tonnes from Draugen and 130,000 tonnes from Njord.

Aker Solutions’ involvement in Draugen is planned to include major modifications of the existing platform to enable it to receive power from shore via an electrical power cable. The company, which has already carried out front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for the project, said it expects a firm engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract during the first quarter of 2023.

As the operator, OKEA will be responsible for developing the power infrastructure from shore to Draugen. Equinor will be responsible for the cable from Draugen to Njord as well as modifications and upgrades on Njord A, where around 60% of the power needed by Njord A will be covered by electricity, and the floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel Njord Bravo will be fully electrified.

Draugen and Njord will have a total power demand of up to 80 MW annually and will be connected to the power grid at Tensio’s transformer station at Straum in Åfjord municipality. Investments for the entire project are estimated at around NOK 7.3bn ($750m), with completion expected in the first quarter of 2027. Denmark’s NKT has been earmarked for a cabling job. Final contracts are subject to government approval.