Aker Solutions lands Petrobras subsea deal

Norway’s Aker Solutions has been awarded a frame agreement from Petrobras and partners to provide subsea production systems and subsea lifecycle services for its oil and gas fields offshore Brazil.

The frame agreement will be managed from Aker Solutions’ locations in Brazil and has a fixed period of five years, from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2027. The work will be call-off based with an estimated number of up to 33 subsea trees during the frame agreement.

Aker Solutions has been present in Brazil for more than four decades. The company said it expects to book an initial forth-quarter order intake worth between NOK1.5bn ($146.6m) and NOK2.5bn ($244.4m) which could potentially grow to up to NOK4bn ($391m) over the five-year fixed period.