Aker Solutions manager in Malaysia faces new fraud charges

Malaysia has once again filed a charge against an Aker Solutions manager, accusing him of giving false information to the country’s corporate regulator.

Ahmad Hatta Kamaruzzaman was accused of falsifying documents provided to the Companies Commission of Malaysia. The charges are related to the company’s 2017 annual return and follow a similar charge which was brought against another manager of Aker Solutions in Malaysia in January this year.

Aker Solutions has been under Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission’s probe for allegedly misleading state energy player Petronas to win contracts, which in large part were reserved for ethnic Malays and indigenous people known as Bumiputera.

In June last year, Ahmad Hatta was accused of fraud with intent to mislead state energy player Petronas to enlist Syarikat Aker Engineering Malaysia as a company with Bumiputera status but was cleared of those charges. If convicted, he could face 10 years in jail, a fine of up to around $720,000 or both, according to Reuters.

“In November 2021, the Kuala Lumpur Session Court dismissed a similar charge against one of the managers, the court found the charge to be groundless and fundamentally defective.

“Both of the managers rejected the allegations. Aker Solutions fully supports the two managers, and considers the charge today to also be groundless,” the company said in a statement.

Aker Solutions has its main engineering base in Kuala Lumpur and a manufacturing center in Port Klang, one of the largest subsea facilities in Southeast Asia.