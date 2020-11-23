Aker Solutions seals Brazilian agreement with Equinor

Norway’s Aker Solutions has won a framework agreement with Equinor to provide maintenance and modifications services at the Peregrino field, offshore Brazil.

The contract is for a period of four years and includes a two-year extension option.

Linda Litlekalsøy Aase, executive vice president, electrification, maintenance and modifications at Aker Solutions, commented: “Together we will ensure safe and successful operations in Brazil, work to extend the lifetime of Equinor´s assets and find low-carbon solutions where possible.”

The value of the frame agreement depends on the amount of work requested by Equinor, with orders to be booked as they are received.