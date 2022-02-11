EuropeOffshore

Aker Solutions seals contract extension with Equinor

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 11, 2022
Equinor

Norwegian energy services company Aker Solutions has signed a three-year contract extension to an existing maintenance and modifications frame agreement with Equinor. The deal for work on oil and gas installations offshore Norway is worth between NOK2bn ($227m) and NOK3bn ($341m).

Aker Solutions has delivered maintenance and modifications work for Equinor on this frame agreement since the first quarter of 2016. Work under the extension option will start after the completion of the existing period during the first quarter of 2023.

The contract provides work for Aker Solutions’ operations in Trondheim, Bergen and Stavanger in particular, and will be managed from the company’s offices in Trondheim. It will be booked as order intake in the first quarter of 2022 in the electrification, maintenance and modifications segment.

“We will keep our strong focus on safety, low-carbon solutions, as well as continuous improvements and increased productivity in the work we deliver. This contract award is a great testament to the quality of service our teams have provided over many years,” said Linda L. Aase, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ electrification, maintenance and modifications business.

