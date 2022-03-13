Aker Solutions seals contract extension with OKEA

Aker Solutions has been awarded a seven-year contract extension worth between NOK700m ($79.2m) and NOK 1.2bn ($136m) with Norwegian oil and gas company OKEA for maintenance and modifications in Norway.

The Norwegian engineering firm has delivered maintenance and modifications services for OKEA since 2018 which will now be further extended to 2028. It includes exercising the remaining three options in the agreement. The work scope will cover concept study, engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for all onshore and offshore assets.

“We value the opportunity to build a long-term partnership with OKEA and the trust in our teams to continue delivering safe and efficient operations. Our experiences working with OKEA in the last few years will enable us to accelerate initiatives towards cost-effective and low-carbon solutions, with a strong emphasis on continuous improvements and increased productivity in the work we deliver,” said Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.

Aker Solutions’ teams in Kristiansund and Trondheim will continue to deliver to the agreement with support from other locations, including fabrication in Egersund. The agreement will be booked as order intake in the first quarter of 2022.