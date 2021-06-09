Aker Solutions seals framework agreement with Petrobras

Aker Solutions has landed a three-year framework deal with Brazilian oil major Petrobras to provide subsea lifecycle services for Petrobras-operated oil and gas fields offshore Brazil. Petrobras can extend the contract for two additional years.

The scope includes inspection, maintenance, repairs, upgrades and spares supply as well as installation and commissioning services. The framework agreement is effective from June 2021 and will be managed from Aker Solutions’ service base in Rio das Ostras in Rio de Janeiro.

“Brazil is a key global offshore market and we look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Petrobras,” said Maria Peralta, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ subsea business. “Aker Solutions has been present in Brazil for more than four decades and we are committed to continue to deliver our services to help Petrobras maximize the potential for their fields in the most safe, efficient and sustainable manner possible.”

Aker Solutions has during the last 25 years installed close to 240 subsea trees for Petrobras-operated fields offshore Brazil.

The award, estimated between NOK1.2bn ($145.5m) and NOK2bn ($242.5m), will be booked as order intake in the second quarter of 2021.