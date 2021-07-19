Aker Solutions seals offshore wind contract

Aker Solutions, as part of a consortium, has secured a major contract worth NOK3bn ($338m) or more with an undisclosed client to provide the HVDC (high-voltage, direct current) transmission system for a large offshore wind project.

Under the contract, Aker Solutions will deliver engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of an offshore HVDC converter platform, consisting of a steel jacket substructure and a topside platform deck housing the electrical equipment.

Work will commence immediately, with installation planned to start in the second half of 2024 and final deliveries in the second half of 2025.

More details about the project are expected to be announced by the client and its partners during the third quarter of 2021, the Norwegian company said on Monday.