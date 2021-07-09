Aker Solutions seals subsea contract with Aker BP

Norwegian engineering firm Aker Solutions has landed a substantial contract from Aker BP to provide a subsea production system for the Kobra East and Gekko field development, located in the Alvheim area of the North Sea.

The contract, worth between $80m and $136.5m, covers a complete subsea production system including four horizontal subsea trees, three manifolds, control systems, three static subsea umbilicals, as well as associated tie-in equipment and installation work.

The project will involve Aker Solutions’ facilities in Brazil, Malaysia, Norway and the UK. Final deliveries are scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

“This award continues our long-standing collaboration with Aker BP, through the Aker BP Subsea Alliance. The partnership enables Aker Solutions to engage early in the field development process, optimising design solutions and contributing to a positive final investment decision,” said Maria Peralta, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ subsea business.

The field will be developed as a subsea tie-back of approximately eight kilometers to the Alvheim FPSO, which is located in the Norwegian part of the central North Sea near the UK border. Aker BP expects that CO2 emissions per barrel will be cut in half and oil production from the Alvheim FPSO will double when KEG comes on stream.